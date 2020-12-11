Will Francis Pay a Visit to Bishop Schneider?

The Polish Catholic news agency (KAI) writes that Francis could visit Kazakhstan in 2021.It refers to Alibek Bakaev, the Kazakh Ambassador to the Holy See who reported that his country will organise the June 2021 meeting of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Bakaev hopes that Francis will also participate.According to IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (December 11) Francis could also encounter Russia Patriarch Kirill in Kazakhstan.Confessor Bishop Athanasius Schneider, 59, is the Auxiliary Bishop in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital.