.. Eta's strong winds whip through Colombian Island

Dangerous Eta nearing the coast of NicaraguaUpdated: November 3, 2020 1:20 AM PSTEta remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds of 130-156 mph). As of Tuesday morning EST, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. There still remains some time for Eta to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (maximum sustained winds 157 mph+) close to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, though recent satellite images suggest Eta will remain a Category 4 hurricane at landfall.Winds of this magnitude will bring catastrophic wind damage. Downed trees, power lines and other debris will make travel extremely difficult if not impossible for a time, severely restricting access to emergency services and medical care. Power outages may last months, particularly near where the center of Eta moves onshore and the greatest damage threat exists.Rainfall amounts of 12-24 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMaxof 50 inches are expected, bringing a widespread threat from flooding across much of northern Nicaragua to eastern Guatemala. Mudslides and lahars are also a significant threat across the higher terrain of each country, and the combination of flooding, road washouts and any mudslides will isolate some communities for many days, if not weeks. Given the combined impacts from wind and flooding rain, this system will be a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpactScale.Questions remain regarding where Eta tracks after making landfall. Much of the latest model guidance now does not bring Eta as far inland and slowly moves the storm back over the western Caribbean, albeit in a more disorganized state. As such, there is some potential that Eta begins to reintensify late this week and this upcoming weekend over the northwestern Caribbean. This could lead to impacts across the Cayman Islands, Cuba, and possibly even Florida and the Bahamas next weekend into the following week.Elsewhere across the Atlantic basin, conditions will remain unfavorable for additional tropical development though at least the middle of the week.