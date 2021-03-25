Clicks1
With a Father's Heart Part II
With a Father's Heart, the Year of St. Joseph, Part II, with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Fr. Jack Lavelle. The topic is Patris Corde, the papal encyclical celebrating the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church, declared by Pope Pius IX in 1870.
