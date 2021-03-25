 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks1
fatherjeffrey
With a Father's Heart Part II With a Father's Heart, the Year of St. Joseph, Part II, with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Fr. Jack Lavelle. The topic is Patris Corde, the papal encyclical celebratin…More
With a Father's Heart Part II

With a Father's Heart, the Year of St. Joseph, Part II, with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Fr. Jack Lavelle. The topic is Patris Corde, the papal encyclical celebrating the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church, declared by Pope Pius IX in 1870.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up