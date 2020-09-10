President Donald Trump announces potential Supreme Court nominee picks | EWTN News Nightly

President Donald Trump announced his shortlist of Supreme Court picks late this afternoon. He promises to nominate conservatives who would uphold values, like the right to life. These are the … More

President Donald Trump announced his shortlist of Supreme Court picks late this afternoon. He promises to nominate conservatives who would uphold values, like the right to life. These are the justices he would choose to fill a vacancy on the Court if he wins a second term in office. Correspondent Mark Irons has an update from the White House.