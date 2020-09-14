NOVENA to Saint Padre Pio

Novena to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina (Feast: September 23)

Feast Day - September 23rd

FIRST DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

SECOND DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

THIRD DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

FOURTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

FIFTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

SIXTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

SEVENTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

EIGHTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

NINTH DAY

Padre Pio, pray for us!

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.



Pray:

Beloved Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, who bore on your body the signs of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ, you took the Cross to the ends of the world while enduring the physical and moral sufferings that scourged your body in a continuous martyrdom. We beg you to pray to God for us, that each of us may accept the crosses of our lives, great and small, so that everyone may turn their own suffering into a safe bond that binds us to eternal life.Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, who are now with Our Lord Jesus, you who knew how to resist the temptations, blows and oppression of the evil one who sought to induce thee to abandon the path of holiness, we implore you to pray to God for us so that, with your help and the help of all the angels and saints, we may find the strength to turn away from sin and to persevere in the faith till the day of our death.Most virtuous Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, you who really love Our Lady, from whom you received daily graces and consolations: we implore you to pray to the Blessed Mother for us while placing in her hands our sins and faithless prayers so that, as happened at Cana in Galilee, her Son may heed His Mother and have our names written in the Book of Life.Most chaste Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, who so loved and taught us to love the Holy Guardian Angel that served you as companion, guide, defender and messenger, to you the angels bring the prayers of your spiritual children. Intercede with God for us so that we too may learn to speak with our Guardian Angel, so we may obey him at all times, as he is the living light of God, the one who delivers us from the misfortune of falling into sin. Our Angel is always ready to teach us the right path and dissuade us from doing evil.Most prudent Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, who so loved and taught us to love the souls in Purgatory; you who offered yourself as a victim to atone for their sins; pray to God Our Lord to place in our hearts feelings of compassion and love for these holy souls. We too will help the souls in Purgatory and will reduce their time of banishment and great distress. With sacrifices and prayers, we will obtain the eternal rest of their souls and the holy indulgences required to obtain their release from that place of suffering.Most obedient Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, you who loved the sick even more than yourself by seeing Jesus in them; you, who in God’s Name have wrought miracles of healing and the full restoration of health in body and soul, pray to God for all the sick, through the intercession of Mary Most Holy, so they can experience your strong help, and through their bodily healing they may find spiritual benefits and be always thankful to God.Most blessed Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, you who have accomplished God’s plan of salvation and have offered your sufferings to free sinners worldwide from the claws of Satan, pray to God for unbelievers so they may acquire a great and true faith and be converted, repenting from the depth of their hearts; for people with little faith to improve their Christian life; and for the righteous to continue on the path of salvation.Most pure Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, you who so loved your spiritual children as to buy many of them at the cost of your blood: grant also those of us who did not know you personally to be considered your spiritual children so that, under your fatherly protection and with your holy guidance and strength, at the moment of our death we and all the children of God may find you waiting for us at the gates of Paradise.Humble Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, you who are truly loved by Holy Mother Church, pray to God, the Lord of prosperous harvests, to send out workers into His harvest so that we may have holy priests with strength and divine inspiration. We also beseech you to intercede with the Blessed Virgin Mary so that she will lead all men to convert to the one true religion of the One True God, the Holy Roman Catholic and Apostolic Church.