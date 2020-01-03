THE BAPTIST: Did He Doubt Christ?

This Sunday Sermon tackles the question of whether or not St. John the Baptist harbored doubts that Christ was God. There are precedents. Moses, for example. Zacharias. St. Thomas the Apostle. But … More

This Sunday Sermon tackles the question of whether or not St. John the Baptist harbored doubts that Christ was God. There are precedents. Moses, for example. Zacharias. St. Thomas the Apostle. But St. John the Baptist, the cousin of Jesus Christ and the man who was cleansed of Original Sin while still in the womb of his mother St. Elizabeth? What do you think? And then some people, Francis for example, try to spin John the Baptist's alleged doubts as a "good thing", since then the simple sinners like us can take solace in it and not worry about our own doubts in Christ's divinity. Father blasts this modernist rot to hell.