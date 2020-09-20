Just Published: V2 - But Less Lethal

The English novelist Robert Harris, 63, has just published his thriller V2 which is set in November 1944. It follows the parallel stories of a German V-2 rocket scientist, Rudi Graf, and Kay Caton-Walsh, a British female auxiliary to the Royal Air Force.V2 is the abbreviation for Vergeltungswaffe Zwei, the world's first long-range guided ballistic missile used by Germany in the Second World War which was definitely less destructive than the other V2 which also stands for the Second Vatican Pastoral Council.