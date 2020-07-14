Bible Study: Exploring the Gospel of John | Frances Hogan-14

shalomworld When John recognizes that Jesus is the promised Messiah, he bows out like the best man at the wedding. It is a remarkable moment when the Old Testament surrenders and gives way to the … More

shalomworld When John recognizes that Jesus is the promised Messiah, he bows out like the best man at the wedding. It is a remarkable moment when the Old Testament surrenders and gives way to the New Testament. Watch the new episode of the program Voyage in which Frances Hogan continues her exposition of John's Gospel.