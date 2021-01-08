Clicks3
Josemaria Escriva: The Early Years youtu.be/aKvcRW42B18 For the birthday of Saint Josemaria on 9 January, here is a one-hour animated film of Saint Josemaria's life up to the founding of Opus Dei
Josemaria Escriva: The Early Years
youtu.be/aKvcRW42B18
For the birthday of Saint Josemaria on 9 January, here is a one-hour animated film of Saint Josemaria's life up to the founding of Opus Dei on 2 October 1928.
opusdei.org/…josemaria-escriva-early-years/
SAINT JOSEMARÍA
