Catholics gather for prayer vigil in front of vandalized Statue of Our Lady

Dozens of Catholics, including many members of religious orders, attended a prayer vigil in front of a statue of Our Lady that was set on fire in Boston, Massachusetts, last Saturday. The parish … More

Dozens of Catholics, including many members of religious orders, attended a prayer vigil in front of a statue of Our Lady that was set on fire in Boston, Massachusetts, last Saturday. The parish priest prayed for the unknown perpetrator and added that those present provide a 'shining light of peace, hope and love ... during these very troubled, contentious, and challenging times.'