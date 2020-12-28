Rila Monastery - (Bulgaria)



Rila Monastery - (Bulgaria)



The one thousand year old Rila Monastery is one of Bulgaria's richest attractions.



Centuries of Bulgarian Orthodox religious and cultural history is housed here.



The architecture varies, since buildings were destroyed and rebuilt over the years.



The oldest structures have been standing since the 14th century.



Finely detailed frescoes in the main church date back hundreds of years.



The beautifully painted walls and ornate wooden icons depict biblical stories.



Nestled in the majestic Rila Mountains, this Monastery is a place of beauty and tradition.