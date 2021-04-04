Gaudium Paschale! A blessed Easter to all my Flickr friends! Christ is risen and his light shines upon us! Photo taken after the Easter Vigil in my church and parish, St Dominic's in London. Source:… More

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr