Meditating on the seven sorrows and joys of Saint Joseph is a traditional way in the Church to get to know the Holy Patriarch better.

INSPIRATION FOR YOUR PRAYER 01/28/2021

First sorrow

When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit

Mt

First joy

An angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, "Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit; she will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus"

Mt

First sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Second sorrow

He came to his own home, and his own people received him not

Jn

Second joy

They went with haste, and found Mary and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger

Lk

Second sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Third sorrow

At the end of eight days, when he was circumcised, he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb

Lk

Third joy

She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins

Mt

Third sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Fourth sorrow

Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, "Behold, this child is set for … a sign that is spoken against … that thoughts out of many hearts may be revealed"

Lk

Fourth joy

For my eyes have seen thy salvation which thou hast prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles

Fourth sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Fifth sorrow

An angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, "Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there till I tell you; for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him"

Mt

Fifth joy

And he remained there until the death of Herod. This was to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet, "Out of Egypt have I called my son"

Mt

Fifth sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Sixth sorrow

And he rose and took the child and his mother, and went to the land of Israel. But when he heard that Archelaus reigned over Judea in place of his father Herod, he was afraid to go there

Mt

Sixth joy

And he went and dwelt in a city called Nazareth, that what was spoken by the prophets might be fulfilled, "He shall be called a Nazarene"

Mt

Sixth sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

Seventh sorrow

They sought him among their kinsfolk and acquaintances; and when they did not find him, they returned to Jerusalem, seeking him

Lk

Seventh joy

After three days they found him in the temple, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions

Lk

Seventh sorrow and joy of Saint Joseph

