Into the desert. Homily for the 1st Sunday of Lent, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,12-15. The Spirit drove Jesus out into the desert, and he remained… More

Into the desert. Homily for the 1st Sunday of Lent, Year B.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,12-15.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Origen (c.185-253)

Commentary on the Song of Songs, III, 27-33 ; SC 376

"This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand"

Mortal life is full of obstacles to stumble over, covered with the snares of deception (…) And because the enemy had spread out these snares everywhere and caught practically everyone in them, it was necessary that someone stronger should appear to master and break them and thus destroy the path of those who were following them. For this reason, before coming to unite himself with the Church as his bride, our Savior was also tempted by the devil. (…) In this way he taught the Church that it is not by luxuriousness and pleasure but through many trials and temptations she must come to Christ. Indeed, there was no one else who could have overcome these snares. «For all have sinned», as it is written (Rm 3,23)... Our Lord and Savior, Jesus, is the only one who «committed no sin» (1Pt 2,22). But the Father «made him to be sin for our sake» (2Cor 5,21) so that «in the likeness of sinful flesh and for the sake of sin, he condemned sin» (Rm 8,3). Thus Jesus walked into these snares but was not himself entangled in them. More, when he had broken and destroyed them, he heartened the Church to the extent that, from now on, she would dare to crush obstacles underfoot, climb over the snares and say, in all happiness: «Our soul, like a bird, has escaped from the snare of the fowlers. The snare has been broken and we have been saved» (Ps 124[123],7). However, he himself underwent death, yet voluntarily and not, as we do, bound by sin. For he is the only one to have been «free among the dead» (Ps 87,6 LXX). And because he was free among the dead he conquered «the one who had the power of death» (Heb 2,14) and «took prisoners captive» from him (Eph 4,8), those who were held in death. It was not just that he himself was raised from the dead but, at the same time, he «brought to life those who were captives in death and seated them with him in the heavens» (Eph 2,5f.); «ascending on high, he took prisoners captive» (Eph 4,8).

Fr.GeoffreyPlantThe Spirit drove Jesus out into the desert,and he remained in the desert for forty days, tempted by Satan. He was among wild beasts, and the angels ministered to him.After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the gospel of God:"This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel."priest and theologian