Cardinal Scola: Divine Punishment "Doesn't Exist”

“There is no divine punishment, this is an incorrect view of Christianity," the neoconservative retired Milan Cardinal Angelo Scola, Italy, told the anti-Church Repubblica.it (February 26).
According to Scola, God knows and predicts events “but doesn't determine them.”
Scola denied that divine punishment for human sin can be related to the coronavirus which led to the shutdown of several Northern Italian dioceses.
The Bible gives many examples of sicknesses as a divine punishment.
