290. To try believers

Some intimidate people to justify that they are not upright, honest. And it’s easy to prove their point because no one is perfect. They also try those who walk after Jesus as others have tried Jesus.There will be people who will push the righteous onto the wall, rather than check their own heart:“Let’s see whether his words be true; let us find out what will happen to him.” Wisdom, chapter 2, verse 17To observe too much the defects of others, people evaluate then devalue themselves. They judge by their criteria, often unfair, about what others say and do. So there are people who will never be satisfied and they will condemn the just.Why is there a desire to confront the faith of those who follow Jesus? Why not check their own thoughts, words, and gestures, then receive God’s Love again?Perhaps because these people are not on the road and do not live a personal conversion to Jesus Christ. They claim that others convert to be in God, but they are not attentive to their own faith and the responsibility that goes with it.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas