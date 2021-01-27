Skullduggery Coups and Cults 1/26/2021 ·

Coups and CultsMichael Bromwich, Frm. IG for the DOJ, and U.S. Rep from California Jackie Speier join Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." First, Bromwich talks about the DOJ IG investigation into whether officials tried to overturn the 2020 election. Then, Speier recounts her experience in the House Chamber on January 6th and is now pushing a proposal for the Pentagon to much more aggressively police its ranks as we discover more and more former veterans took part in the attack on the Capitol.