Republican Senators Sign a Letter Opposing Earmarks in Congress | EWTN News Nightly For the first time in a decade, earmarks are making a comeback on Capitol Hill. Earmarks allow lawmakers to set … More





For the first time in a decade, earmarks are making a comeback on Capitol Hill. Earmarks allow lawmakers to set aside tax payer funds in a bill, for specific projects in their districts. Currently, lawmakers are using it in President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plans for infrastructure and social programs. However, not everyone is happy about that. 20 Republican Senators have signed a letter to oppose earmarks. They say participating in the earmarks process is "an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse." Senator Rand Paul says, "It's a terrible abuse of power and we've [come] a long way towards better spending to get rid of it. I'm disappointed that Democrats are bringing earmarks back." While Congressman Greg Murphy wrote, "I believe the restoration of earmarks at a time when the Biden Administration is pushing to spend $6 trillion is a decision that will have grave consequences for our nation." Despite House Republicans arguing that earmarks are a pathway to congressional corruption, last Friday was the deadline for House lawmakers to submit their earmark requests. 326 members of the House, including 220 Democrats and 106 Republicans have made requests for specific projects. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republican Senators Sign a Letter Opposing Earmarks in Congress | EWTN News NightlyFor the first time in a decade, earmarks are making a comeback on Capitol Hill. Earmarks allow lawmakers to set aside tax payer funds in a bill, for specific projects in their districts. Currently, lawmakers are using it in President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plans for infrastructure and social programs. However, not everyone is happy about that. 20 Republican Senators have signed a letter to oppose earmarks. They say participating in the earmarks process is "an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse." Senator Rand Paul says, "It's a terrible abuse of power and we've [come] a long way towards better spending to get rid of it. I'm disappointed that Democrats are bringing earmarks back." While Congressman Greg Murphy wrote, "I believe the restoration of earmarks at a time when the Biden Administration is pushing to spend $6 trillion is a decision that will have grave consequences for our nation." Despite House Republicans arguing that earmarks are a pathway to congressional corruption, last Friday was the deadline for House lawmakers to submit their earmark requests. 326 members of the House, including 220 Democrats and 106 Republicans have made requests for specific projects. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly