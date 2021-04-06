Governor of Georgia Fights Back After Major League Baseball Pulls All-Star Game Due to Voting Law The governor of Georgia is fighting back after Major League Baseball pulls the All-Star game from … More





The governor of Georgia is fighting back after Major League Baseball pulls the All-Star game from the state of Georgia over its new voting law. Republican Governor Brian Kemp says free and fair elections are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Senior Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and American Enterprise Institute (AEI) Resident Fellow, Tim Carney, joins us to talk more about this new voting law. Some have essentially called it racist. In fact, at his first press conference, President Joe Biden said it "makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle." Carney shares his thoughts about this and whether this new law disproportionately impacts people of color. Carney discusses what this law really does and what he thinks of Governor Kemp's statement. The senior political columnist explains how he sees this playing out and if the pressure from outside companies will force Georgia to make changes. On another note, a new poll finds more Americans disapprove of the Biden administration's handling of the border situation. It is no longer restricted to the border, the city of Houston will now be housing up to 500 unaccompanied minors. The AEI resident fellow gives his thoughts on this matter.