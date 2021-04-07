Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin Gives Interview on a Spanish Radio Network The Vatican Secretary of State gave a wide-ranging interview with a Spanish radio network published … More





The Vatican Secretary of State gave a wide-ranging interview with a Spanish radio network published yesterday. In it, Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed the Vatican's deal with China and what he described as a loss of faith in Europe. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins us to discuss the interview. Cardinal Parolin spoke of the issues of Church reform and reconciliation during his interview. Flynn tells us more about what he had to say. The Cardinal also spoke about the Church in Europe, and Flynn explains what he had to say about that. The Rome Correspondent also shares what points were brought up when His Eminence touched upon the division within the Catholic Church.