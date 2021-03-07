EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-03-04 | FULL EPISODE There are serious pro-life concerns with both the Equality Act and the COVID relief bill which passed the House of Representatives – we speak with … More





There are serious pro-life concerns with both the Equality Act and the COVID relief bill which passed the House of Representatives – we speak with Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) from Capitol Hill and Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains how the bills involve abortion funding and an abortion mandate. Pro-life international speaker Stephanie Gray Connors has a new book called Start with What: 10 Principles for Thinking about Assisted Suicide – she tells us how we should engage and discuss this tough topic. A contributing columnist for The Washington Post argues there should be more abortion storylines on TV – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And we take you to Poland, where pro-lifers have started a creative billboard campaign. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.