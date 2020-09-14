Priest Publishes ‘Prayer for the Mask’

A prayer as I put on my mask:

Moderator Richard Bott, Catholic priest, publishes this "Prayer for the mask" on facebook.Creator,as I prepare to go into the world,help me to see the sacramentin the wearing of this cloth -let it be "an outward signof an inward grace" -a tangible and visible way of livinglove for my neighbours,as I love myself.Christ,since my lips will be covered,uncover my heart,that people would see my smilein the crinkles around my eyes.Since my voice may be muffled,help me to speak clearly,not only with my words,but with my actions.Holy Spirit,As the elastic touches my ears,remind me to listen carefully -and full of care -to all those I meet.May this simple piece of cloth beshield and banner,and each breath that it holds,be filled with your love.In your Name andin that love,I pray.May it be so.May it be so.(Edit: All of the prayers I post here can be shared under a Creative Commons - Attribution/Non-Commercial license. Noted again,because of the requests - )Source, facebook.com/…help-me-to-s/3443694935674496/