This Ancient Prayer Releases Many Souls From Purgatory

The Prayer of St. Gertrude the Great:

St. Gertrude the Great, a German mystic, theologian, and nun, said that Jesus told her that the following prayer releases “a vast number of souls from purgatory” each time it is said.Eternal Father, I offer thee the most precious blood of thy Divine Son, Jesus,in union with the Masses said throughout the world today,for all the Holy Souls in purgatory,for sinners everywhere,for sinners in the universal church,those in my own home and within my family.