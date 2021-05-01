Main Guest: Fr. Thomas Petri, OP | EWTN News In Depth April 30, 2021 Fr. Thomas Petri, OP, - Dean & Acting President of Dominican House of Studies weighs in on what the controversial move by church … More





Fr. Thomas Petri, OP, - Dean & Acting President of Dominican House of Studies weighs in on what the controversial move by church leaders in Germany to have a synodal path could mean for the Universal Church.

ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-in-depth