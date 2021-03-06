EWTN News In Depth March 5, 2021 | First panel on COVID Relief and Equality Act The COVID relief bill opened an existing conversation about government support for American families and child welfare.… More

The COVID relief bill opened an existing conversation about government support for American families and child welfare. Panelists Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review, Erika Bachiochi of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and Dr. Matthew Bunson of EWTN News discuss the importance of the proposals for promoting family stability and the challenges they present.