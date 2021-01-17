Pray please. God will hear you soon. My son lets Himself be touched.

Our Lady of Pontmain - January 17 - Prefigured in the Old Testament.Maccabeanuprising. During the Franco-Prussian War, German troops approached the town of Pontmain, France and the villagers there prayed for protection. On the evening of 17 January Mary appeared in the sky for several minutes over the town. She wore a dark blue dress covered in stars, carried a crucifix, and below her were the wordsThat night the German army was ordered to withdraw, and an armistice ending the war was signed eleven days later on 28 January