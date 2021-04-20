Another Day, Another Church Burns (Video)

An April 19 fire caused major damage to the Sacred Heart Church in Minneapolis, USA. The majority of the roof collapsed.The fire quickly consumed the building. Police have requested an arson investigator to the scene. "I think it's going to be a total loss," the Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told the media.Despite its name, the church is not Catholic but belongs to the “Polish National Catholic Church” which was founded in 1897 in Scranton, USA. It accepts divorce, encourages married clergy, is governed by a General Synod, and is dying out.The church is located about a 12-minute drive from the Hennepin County Courthouse were the highly politicised George Floyd trial against the former policeman Derek Chauvin is held.