January Recollection Kit

A recollection is a “mini-retreat,” a few hours of quiet prayer when we look at our lives in God's presence. As we continue to face a global pandemic, this "recollection-at-home" can help us spend an hour or two in loving conversation with God, right where we are.

INSPIRATION FOR YOUR PRAYER

I. INTRODUCTION

"EACH DAY OFFERS US

A NEW OPPORTUNITY,

A NEW POSSIBILITY. "

(FRATELLI TUTTI)

Fratelli Tutti

II. MEDITATION

III. SPIRITUAL READING

The Way

IV. HOLY ROSARY

V. EXAMINATION OF CONSCIENCE

"Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you"

"Learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart

"

"Truly, I say to you, whatever you did to one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did it to me"

"When you stand up to pray, forgive anyone against whom you have a grievance"

"Come and see"

And going into the house, they saw the child with Mary, his mother, and they fell down and worshipped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh"

To be happy, what you need is not an easy life but a heart which is in love"

Furrow,

VI. MEDITATION