Clicks62
Fr Chad Ripperger and Dr Taylor Marshall Talk about Latin Mass, Latin, Exorcism, Penance, Lock Down (April 15)
Nothing about the Crucified Rabbi and its spiritual patrons? Not a word?
@Advocata
Opus magnum of Mr. Marshall.
---
cf. e.g.:
callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2020/04/infiltration-who-is-really-doing-it.htmlMore
Opus magnum of Mr. Marshall.
---
cf. e.g.:
callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2020/04/infiltration-who-is-really-doing-it.htmlMore
@Advocata
Opus magnum of Mr. Marshall.
---
cf. e.g.:
callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2020/04/infiltration-who-is-really-doing-it.html
Opus magnum of Mr. Marshall.
---
cf. e.g.:
callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2020/04/infiltration-who-is-really-doing-it.html