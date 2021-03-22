Clicks1
Pulling Back the Veil on Veiling Statues
At the state of Passiontide we cover the cross and statues inside our churches, and the relics are hidden. This sermon considers various layers of meaning behind this veiling, including the Liturgical, Theological, Spiritual, Psychological, Moral and Anagogical meanings.
For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org#/ & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
