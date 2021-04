In China, a harassed woman beat her boss with a mop. The video has gone viral. The incident has spurred up the debate about workplace harassment. Why does it persist? Why does it go unpunished? WION'… More

In China, a harassed woman beat her boss with a mop. The video has gone viral. The incident has spurred up the debate about workplace harassment. Why does it persist? Why does it go unpunished? WION's Palki Sharma gets a report.