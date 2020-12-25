Christmas rain brings joy to Queensland | 7NEWS. Santa delivered the best gift of all in some parts of the state: rain. Central Queensland and Coalfields received the bulk of the downpour, and it's … More





Santa delivered the best gift of all in some parts of the state: rain. Central Queensland and Coalfields received the bulk of the downpour, and it's North Queensland's turn next.



