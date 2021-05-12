Stock Market Opens Low Over Growing Fears of a Recession | EWTN News Nightly The Stock Market opened much lower today, over growing fears of a recession. The S & P index was down more than 1% and … More





The Stock Market opened much lower today, over growing fears of a recession. The S & P index was down more than 1% and at one point the Dow dropped more than 500 points. Commodity prices have risen with fears that the price of gas will continue to climb. The biggest drop on the market was among banks and Big Tech companies. Assistant Research Professor at the Busch School of Business at Catholic University of America, Jay Richards, joins to tell us why there are fears of a recession. Richards discusses the jobs report that came out last Friday and why so many experts said it was disappointing. On another note, regarding the Colonial Fuel Pipeline cyberattack, Richards explains the effects that the attack could have on the economy and especially on the price of gasoline.