Violence in Jerusalem: Holy Father appeals for peace | SW NEWS | 251 Expressing concern over the recent clashes in Jerusalem, the Holy Father has urged “everyone to seek shared solutions” to recogniz… More

Violence in Jerusalem: Holy Father appeals for peace | SW NEWS | 251

Expressing concern over the recent clashes in Jerusalem, the Holy Father has urged “everyone to seek shared solutions” to recognize and respect diverse identities. Concluding his Regina Caeli address on May 9, the Holy Father prayed for Jerusalem so that “it will be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes.” Nigerian bishops warn of collapse of nation if government doesn’t change tack The Catholic bishops of Nigeria have warned of an imminent collapse of the nation if the president does not convene a national conference to implement restructuring and devolution of power. In a statement signed by Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze of Benin City, who heads the national episcopal conference, the prelates expressed concern over attacks on police stations and military barracks, abduction of university students, destruction of farmlands and rampant unemployment. Caritas Europa calls for urgent humanitarian intervention in Eastern Ukraine The European branch of international Catholic aid organisation Caritas has called for safe and unhindered access to the needy people in Eastern Ukraine, which is the epicentre of a conflict. A delegation of Caritas Europa, which comprises 49 humanitarian organisations in Europe, recently visited Eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia separatist groups are engaged in sporadic armed conflicts with Ukrainian troops since 2014. Hundreds take part in March for Life rally in Australia’s Brisbane In what could be described as one of the biggest pro-life events in Australia, hundreds of people assembled in the heart of Brisbane in the state of Queensland to take part in the March For Life rally on Saturday, May 8. Pro-life supporters voiced their protest against the state’s abortions laws as well as measures to introduce legislation to allow voluntary assisted dying. Italian judge killed by Mafia beatified in Sicily Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in hatred of the faith in 1990, was beatified on Sunday in the Cathedral of Agrigento, Sicily. After the Regina Coeli prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis addressed the judge as “a martyr of justice and faith.” The Holy Father said in his service to the community as an upright judge, Livatino never allowed himself to be corrupted. Act of vandalism in Catholic church in Waltham, USA Acts of vandalism targeting Catholic churches and statues are continuing in the US and the latest incident took place in Waltham where a statue of Jesus was vandalised during this weekend. The statue of the Sacred Heart outside the church of St Charles Borromeo was found beheaded. Statue of Polish priest and anti-communist crusader vandalised in Brooklyn Similarly in the city of Brooklyn in the US, a statue of a Polish Catholic hero who opposed Communist tyranny has been vandalised. The statue of Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko, who was the chaplain of the anti-communist Solidarity movement in Poland, was found vandalised in a park in Greenpoint last week. Phoenix bishop criticises prelates who fail to condemn abortion supporters The debate over whether or not Holy Communion should be denied to politicians supporting abortion has gained momentum with the bishop of Phoenix diocese stating that such leaders should be denied communion. Bishop Thomas Olmsted has expressed support for Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who said in a recent letter that Catholics cooperating with abortion should not receive communion.