The Repercussions of Pausing the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Distribution | EWTN News Nightly

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating cases of rare and severe blood clots reported from the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins to share how he thinks this news will impact the overall distribution and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and what it means to pause a particular vaccine. Dr. Meaney tells us more about the type of blood clot the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is causing and why it is worrisome. While adverse reactions to the vaccine are rare, Dr. Meaney explains what people who have had the J&J vaccine should be aware of when it comes to warning signs. On another note, these rare blood clots are not the only concern with the J&J vaccine, there are also ethical concerns. The president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center discusses these concerns as well. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: