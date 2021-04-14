« The wind blows where it choosesand you hear the sound of it, butyou do not know where it comesfrom or where it goes. So it is witheveryone who is born of the Spirit. »(John 3, 8)To be born of the Spirit is to acceptto live every present momentwith Triune God, according tothe realities of Heaven while leavingGod direct our life, our projects,our future according to His Faithful Love Plan.It is also to remind usthan our true home,this is where God awaits us ...In His Kingdom of Lovewhich settles in our heartand which begins here below …(L.C.)