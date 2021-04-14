« The wind blows where it chooses
and you hear the sound of it, but
you do not know where it comes
from or where it goes. So it is with
everyone who is born of the Spirit. »
(John 3, 8)
To be born of the Spirit is to accept
to live every present moment
with Triune God, according to
the realities of Heaven while leaving
God direct our life, our projects,
our future according to His Faithful Love Plan.
It is also to remind us
than our true home,
this is where God awaits us ...
In His Kingdom of Love
which settles in our heart
and which begins here below …
(L.C.)
