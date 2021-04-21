To whomsoever has relegated or buried my posts: you will stand before the judgement seat of Jesus Christ to account for every life they might have saved & every soul they might have helped. "The post… More

To whomsoever has relegated or buried my posts: you will stand before the judgement seat of Jesus Christ to account for every life they might have saved & every soul they might have helped.

"The posts are ordered chronological," Fr. Markus - Monday, April 19, 2021 3:41 PM CET (personal correspondence)