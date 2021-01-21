January 21 Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. John Gardener First Order The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant of God John … More

January 21 Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. John Gardener First Order

The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant of God John Gardener, Confessor, First Order.