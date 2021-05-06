Always an Open Invitation

Each saint is a mission planned by the Father to reflect and embody a certain aspect of the Gospel. What aspects of Jesus’ life do the faithful of Opus Dei seek to embody?

VOCATION

they would not come

Mt

’

Again he sent other servants, saying, ‘Tell those who are invited, Behold, I have made ready my dinner, my oxen and my fat calves are killed, and everything is ready; come to the marriage feast’

Mt

What the Work wants to remind people of

Gaudete et exsultate

2 Cor

A call that guides our entire life.

divine calling

for love

to love

entire life

ll-embracing

With the flexibility of a muscle

unorganized organization

Lucas Buch

Pastoral Letter

Gaudete et exsultate

Letter

Gaudete et exsultate

Ibid

Letter

Letter

Letter

Letter

Pastoral Letter

Pastoral Letter

Ibid

Ibid

Letter

Ibid

Ibid

Pastoral Letter

Ibid

Letter

Ibid

Ibid

Conversations

Pastoral Letter

Conversations