More spiritual resources for these challenging times: LIVE Holy Rosary for Protection from the Coronavirus.Right now on EWTN: The Holy Rosary, live with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word.Tell us where you're watching from, and feel free to include your intentions. We are praying in particular for victims of COVID-19, healthcare workers, and for those who have died. Lord, have mercy on us.Many churches throughout the world are closed and not offering public Mass. EWTN airs Daily Mass at 8 a.m., noon, and 7 p.m. ET (U.S.) - see the Mass times in your local time: ewtn.com/tv/schedule Throughout Holy Week, EWTN is offering a full schedule of prayers, programs, and devotions to help you meditate on our Lord's Passion: ewtn.com/…sons-and-feast-days/lent-14353 More spiritual resources for these challenging times: ewtn.com/resources