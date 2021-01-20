Irish Times: A Hotbed For Child Molesters? Second Felon Convicted

Picture: Irish Times, Wikicommons, Creative Commons

Retired Irish Times journalist Frederick Hunt, 74, pleaded guilty to several charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, reports IrishTimes.com (January 18).Already in January 2012, police seized computer devices in his home after he had received and sent hundreds of images of young children being sexually abused and raped. Hunt was also linked to an illegal activity carried out on his work computer, Irish Times, Dublin.Testimonials from Hunt's now adult children, including fostered ones, describe him as “a loving caring empathetic man who gave without reservation to them.” They were “shocked” about his crimes.Presently, Hunt is undergoing cancer therapy. His wife is 90% bed ridden, and he is her effective carer. He will be sentenced on April 28.Currently there are 158 convicted sex offenders in Ireland who are not incarcerated. Two of them, Hunt and Tom Humphries, a convicted child molester, were both working for the "progressive" and anti-Catholic Irish Times, in the early 2010s.This accumulation is alarming as the Irish Times is a small newspaper with a circulation of only 54'000 exemplars which makes a big fuss about child abuse only when it regards clerics.