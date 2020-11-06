Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
50
Sports, art and jumping
HerzMariae
3
40 minutes ago
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
HerzMariae
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
29 minutes ago
Here you can meet thousands of Biden voters in Atlanta who turned Georgia "blue".
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
36 minutes ago
They want the chaos. They want the confusion. To carry on with Covid-19 and another world order (currency,...)
Tesa
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
39 minutes ago
Joe Biden stopped campaigning because he didn’t need voters but only “poll volunteers” in swing states.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up