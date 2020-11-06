Clicks50

Sports, art and jumping

HerzMariae
3
HerzMariae
Here you can meet thousands of Biden voters in Atlanta who turned Georgia "blue".
Eva
They want the chaos. They want the confusion. To carry on with Covid-19 and another world order (currency,...)
Tesa
Joe Biden stopped campaigning because he didn’t need voters but only “poll volunteers” in swing states.
