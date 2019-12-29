Home
Clicks
89
Francis
RomanCandle
1
1
Dec 29
Patron saint of ecology.
Patron saint of ecology.
shazam
likes this.
yesterday
RomanCandle
Dec 29
“The whole earth is a living icon of the face of God.”
(St John of Damascus)
shazam
likes this.
yesterday
