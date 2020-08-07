Conservative One 19 | "Joseph Zen, Emeritus Cardinal of Hong Kong"

George Christensen interviews Cardinal Emeritus of Hong Kong, Joseph Zen about the Chinese Communist Party’s attack on religious freedom in China and Hong Kong and the sell-out from the Vatican. If … More

George Christensen interviews Cardinal Emeritus of Hong Kong, Joseph Zen about the Chinese Communist Party's attack on religious freedom in China and Hong Kong and the sell-out from the Vatican.