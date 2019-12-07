🎵 The most popular HYMNS for ADVENT | with LYRICS

The most popular hymns for the season of ADVENT! 00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel) 03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley) 08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (… More

The most popular hymns for the season of ADVENT! 00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel) 03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley) 08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (Besançon Carol) 10:20 | Come, thou long-expected Jesus (Cross of Jesus) 12:04 | Creator of the stars of night (Conditor alme) 14:13 | Hills of the North, rejoice (Little Cornard) 16:56 | Wake, O wake! with tidings thrilling (Wachet auf) 21:40 | Mine eyes have seen the glory (Battle Hymn) 25:14 | I heard the voice of Jesus say (Kingsfold) 27:31 | Iste confessor 30:34 | On Jordan's bank the Baptist's cry (Winchester New) 33:05 | Hark what a sound (Highwood) 35:46 | Remember, O thou man (Ravenscroft) 38:41 | Hark, the glad sound (Bristol) 40:27 | Come, thou Redeemer of the earth (Puer nobis nascitur) Thank you so much for watching this video and visiting my channel. Don't forget to Subscribe :) - Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/beautyinsoundmusic All visual and audio content featured in this video have been produced and mastered by Beauty in Sound. Performed by CONSORT SW1 www.consortsw1.com