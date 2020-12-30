Vatican Nativity Scene: Darth Vader’s Strange Background

The Darth Vader figure in the scandalous Nativity scene in St Peter's Square is a "centurion" who represents "a great sinner.”
Marcello Mancini, a teacher at the school where the nativity scene was produced, said this to CatholicNewsAgency.com (December 15). Mancini’s statement opens a can of worms.
According to the Panthera fable which was invented in the 2nd century, a Roman soldier (centurion) named Panthera was Christ's "biological father".
Panthera allegedly maintained an "adulterous relationship" with Our Lady. This baseless insinuations arose in the Jewish milieu.
Now the question arises whether the centurion Panthera has crept into the Vatican Nativity scene.
