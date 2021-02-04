Skullduggery Can an ex-President be Impeached? 2/2/2021

Constitutional law scholars Steve Vladeck and Philip Bobbitt join Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman for a lively and extremely relevant debate on whether or not the U.S. Constitution allows for the impeachment trial of an ex-President.
GUESTS:
Philip Bobbitt, Herbert Wechsler Professor of Federal Jurisprudence, Columbia Law School
Stephen Vladeck (@steve_vladeck), Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts, U. Texas at Austin School of Law
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
"Four top law firms turned down requests to represent Trump" by Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News (June 6, 2017)
"Why the Senate Shouldn't Hold a Late Impeachment Trial" by Philip Bobbitt, Lawfare (Jan. 27, 2021)
"The Constitutional Case for the Impeachability of Former Federal Officials" by Brian Kalt, Texas Review of Law and Politics (Oct. 2001)
William Roper: So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!
Sir Thomas More: Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
William Roper: Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!
Sir Thomas More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's! And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake!
