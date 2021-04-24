Who is your Influencer? Who is your Influencer? April 25 IV Sunday of Easter Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the passage from the Gospel of John we will listen on Sunday April 25, reveals us … More

April 25 IV Sunday of Easter



Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the passage from the Gospel of John we will listen on Sunday April 25, reveals us that He is the good Shepherd, who is willing to die to give His sheep His divine life.

Put it simple, the Word of God becomes man to "dazzle our eyes" with the beauty of a human life lived in God's way

Jesus calls us to follow Him, by welcoming Him and making His way of life our own, that is: to make life "explode" with the greater power, of His Love!