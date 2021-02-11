Associated Press Story Suggests Catholic Dioceses Did Not Need PPP Loans Given During COVID Crisis An Associated Press story recently released reads, "As the pandemic began to unfold, scores of … More





An Associated Press story recently released reads, "As the pandemic began to unfold, scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in cash, short term investments or other available funds." Owner and President of Petrus Development, Andrew Robison, joins to examine the AP analysis further. His organization, Petrus Development, has helped more than 100 Catholic ministries in their fundraising efforts. Though this new report does not assert that dioceses or other Catholic entities committed fraud or broke the law by applying for and receiving PPP loans, it does seem to suggest that Catholic dioceses took PPP loans they did not need. Robison shares his thoughts on the report and what the reality is. He explains why there is confusion about the subject and how Canon Law factors into it. The president of Petrus Development discusses how the PPP funds have been used to help the struggling Catholic school system, and what other Catholic ministries have benefited from the loans.