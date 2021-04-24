Places to see in ( Cagliari - Italy ) Santuario e Basilica di Bonaria. placestosee. Our Lady of Bonaria - Feast Day: April 24 When the Catalans by name of the King of Aragon and Count of Barcelona … More

placestosee. Our Lady of Bonaria - Feast Day: April 24

When the Catalans by name of the King of Aragon and Count of Barcelona conquered Cagliari, Sardinia from the Pisans in 1324, they established their headquarters on top of a hill that overlooked the city. The hill was known to them as Bon Ayre (or "Bonaria" in Sardinian language), as it was free of the foul smell prevalent in the old city (the Castle area), which is adjacent to swampland. During the siege of Cagliari, the Catalans built a sanctuary to the Virgin Mary on top of the hill. In 1335, King Alfonso the Gentle donated the church to the Mercedarians, who built an abbey that stands to this day. In the years after that, a story circulated, claiming that a statue of the Virgin Mary was retrieved from the sea after it miraculously helped to calm a storm in the Mediterranean Sea. The statue was placed in the abbey.



Two centuries later, Spanish sailors, especially Andalusians, venerated this image and frequently invoked the "Fair Winds" to aid them in their navigation and prevent shipwrecks. A sanctuary to the Virgin of Buen Aire would be later erected in Seville.



The capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, was named by its founders the captain Pedro de Mendoza: Santa María del Buen Aire ("Holy Mary of the Fair Winds"), a name chosen by the chaplain of Mendoza's expedition, a devotee of the Virgin of Buen Aire. Mendoza’s settlement soon came under attack by indigenous peoples, and was abandoned in 1541.